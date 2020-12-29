Menu
Amy Crouch and Grace Lyons enjoy the New Year’s Eve fireworks at Mooloolaba. Picture: File photo
Whats On

CONFIRMED: Where to see NYE fireworks on the Coast

Matt Collins
29th Dec 2020 9:07 AM
Taking the family to experience all the ‘oohs’ and ‘ahhs’ of a New Year’s Eve fireworks display is a great way to bring in 2021.

Despite the Sunshine Coast Council pulling the pin on all public New Year’s Eve events on the back of concerns over social distancing, all is not lost.

Dire forecast for end of year weather

See the full list of where you can take the family to see a New Year’s Eve fireworks display on the Coast here.

8PM

Pelican Waters Tavern

38 Pelican Waters Blvd

9PM

Noosa Marina

On the Noosa River, adjacent Noosa Marina.

2 Parkyn Ct, Tewantin.

Waterfront Hotel, Didillibah

On the pond at Waterfront Hotel.

2/46 David Low Way, Didillibah.

Noosa Boathouse

On the Noosa River, adjacent Noosa Boathouse

194 Gympie Tce, Noosaville.

Twin Waters Resort

270 Ocean Dve, Twin Waters.

MIDNIGHT

Noosa Marina

On the Noosa River, adjacent Noosa Marina.

2 Parkyn Ct, Tewantin.

