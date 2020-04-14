Confronting the spectre of the growing homeless

Nurse Sonia Goodwin and Dr Nova Evans, founders of Sunny Street, are finding more sympathy for those made homeless in these pandemic days.

A HARSH reality hitting home though the pandemic isolating families in Noosa, the Sunshine Coast and Gympie, is that many workers are all just a pay cheque or two away from homelessness.

According to Dr Nova Evans of the Sunny Street the free medical clinics for homeless people, the impact of the COVID-19 has snapped the precariousness of our work situations sharply into focus like never before.

Dr Nova Evans and Sunny Street nursing director Sonia Goodwin have seen the sudden change in perception hit home as businesses are forced to close the doors en masse, leaving many clinging to just a threadbare welfare lifeline.

“I think about when we started Sunny Street nearly two years ago, we were just floored because we had four people ask us if there were actually people experiencing homelessness on the Coast,” Dr Evans said after her fortnightly clinic at Noosa’s Tait-Duke Cottage.

“We were like ‘oh my goodness, people have no idea’.

“Now we have the pandemic crisis and people are going holy smackers! This is actually a thing and I can see how life can go sideways so easily’.

“We’ve looked after ex-CEOs, registered nurses, you know people from all walks of life who just through a set of circumstances have just found themselves with unstable housing or just in their cars.”

Sunny Street is battling on with its service despite the daunting coronavirus challenges that have stopped many other welfare groups in their tracks.

“This is an essential service and we are maintaining our clinics as much as we can through our volunteers,” Dr Evans said.

The Sunny Street crew at the Tait-Duke Cottage community hub clinics for the homeless.

At the Tuesday clinic, Dr Evans saw one homeless person who “presented and was asked COVID-19 screening questions”.

“Once it was determined that he was wasn’t unwell, he came into the clinic room with me and we had a 40-minute consultation.

Dr Evans discussed his health concerns while providing mental health support as well.

She said homeless people are used to isolation in our community “but the biggest thing is that the services that have been there have been supporting them have been closing down for various reasons”.

“Of course that just leads to feeling let down by systems and by people … feeling like they’re not cared about.

“Obviously they are, but in such challenging times, different organisations have had to make different risk assessments.

“Unfortunately that’s meant that services have gone on pause.”

Dr Evans and nurse Goodwin said still firmly believe that their homeless patients can teach others about resilience because “these people know what tough times are like and how to keep going”.

“We’re hoping one of the silver linings to come out of this COVID-19 process is that the wider community has a greater understanding of homelessness.

“It can strike anywhere at any time. Everyone of us is only a pay cheque or two or a set of circumstances away from living in their car,” she said.

Dr Evans said the homeless are facing even greater isolation and a bigger deterioration to their mental health.

“The other thing we’re noticing in our patients’ situation is the increased threat of domestic violence, with people living in cramped quarters.

“We’re spending a lot of time with our patients talking about strategies that they can put in place so that they don’t reach boiling point.

“It’s services like Sunny Street that allow that human connection which is just so pivotal – I just know that all of us are just reaching out to friends and families in whatever way we can.

“But when services that there people once had then become unavailable, then that is actually quite frightening.”

Noosa Council community development officer Kylie Finigan said it was fantastic having Sunny Street clincs at the Tait-Duke Cottage community hub.

“It’s really helpful for our vulnerable friends.”