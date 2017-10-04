27°
Congrats to survey winner Brian Irving

WINNER: Brian Irving accepts the gift card from Noosa News general manager Sue Foster. Michele Sternberg

NOOSA News asked our readers to take part in our recent survey Queensland Votes, Have Your Say for a chance to win a prize.

Brian Irving from Peregian Springs had his say, and was the winner of the $250 Myer gift card.

Mr Irving said he raised some important issues affecting Noosa and the wider community. "I thought this was a good opportunity to express a point of view," Mr Irving said.

"Parking is one (issue) - you go to one of the beaches and when the sun comes up, you're battling for a park.

"A couple of storeys of extra parking would help.

"Housing affordability is another big issue. I've started a business called Cozy Homes Tiny Houses.

"It's for people with a good income but just can't get that deposit. They can buy a completely relocatable home."

Mr Irving moved to the Sunshine Coast from Brisbane two-and-a-half years ago. "We went for a drive and I foolishly suggested to my wife, 'should we live up here?'," Mr Irving said.

"Six months later our house was on the market."

Congratulations to Mr Irving, and his wife who can "do her clothes shopping" with the gift card.

