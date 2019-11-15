Congratulations class of 2019

WONDERFUL WALK: The Good Shepherd Year 12s do their walk of honour down the special walkway of students.

WONDERFUL WALK: The Good Shepherd Year 12s do their walk of honour down the special walkway of students.

TODAY, hundreds of Year 12 students throughout the Noosa Shire will walk out of the gates of their beloved schools for the last time.

Scroll down for the graduates of 2019.

Those days of the early morning school rush, packed lunches, after school sports and extra-curricular activities, last minute study and clean uniforms will son be a thing of the past as these young adults prepare to embark on life after school.

Emotions will run high for students, parents and teachers as this chapter of life closes.

While some students will continue their education to university or tafe, other will take on the work forces or just enjoy a well earned break.

The Walk of Honour has become a tradition at Good Shepherd Lutheran College as a rite of passage for Year 12 students as they come to the conclusion of their school years.

Many of the graduating 2019 Year 12s first walked the grounds as young students in junior school, enjoying the challenges and highlights of their educational journey.

All students from Prep to Year 11 lined the paths, clapping and cheering as the Year 12s soaked up the atmosphere and admiration of their peers.

This is traditionally a very emotional time for students – and for their onlooking parents.

The Walk of Honour started in 2006, creating a special experience for the Year 12 students in their last week of school.

Most of the graduating students were born in 2002 so here are a few fun facts from that year:

John Howard was Prime Minister

Steven Bradbury won gold at the Salt Lake City Olympics after everyone in front of him crashed during speed skating.

The movie Spider-Man was the year’s box-office blockbuster, grossing more than $406 million (US)

Apple released its second-generation iPod, which held a then-whooping 20 GB of storage space.

Noosa News would like to congratulate all school leavers and we wish them well on their journey forward.

CONGRATULATIONS: Year 12 2019 Sunshine Beach State High School students.

CONGRATULATIONS: Year 12 2019 St Teresa's Catholic College students.

CONGRATULATIONS: Year 12 2019 Noosa District State High School students.

CONGRATULATIONS: Year 12 2019 Good Shepherd Lutheran College students.