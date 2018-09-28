Constable McAulay's family thank medical staff, public

THE family of Constable Peter McAulay has thanked the community and medical staff for their support as the young officer remains in hospital.

Const McAulay was hit and dragged after attempting to stop a vehicle at Booval early on Thursday morning.

Two teenagers have been charged with attempted murder.

In a statement released this afternoon, the family of Const McAulay said it was thankful for the support from across the state.

"We are extremely grateful for the tremendous amount of support and well-wishes we have received not only from our police family, but Queensland and the wider community," it said.

"We would also like to thank the medical staff at the Princess Alexandra Hospital for their round-the-clock care of Peter as well as the paramedics who treated him."

Constable Peter McAulay, 24, from Goodna Police Station was the officer seriously injured during an incident at Booval. Contributed

Const McAulay remains in a critical condition in the hospital while he fights for life.

"Right now, our total focus is on Peter and his ongoing treatment for his very serious injuries," the family said.

"While we understand that there is a great deal of interest in Peter, his life and our family, we ask that the media respect our privacy at this very difficult time.

"Once again, thank you to the people of Queensland and the wider community for their kind words, their thoughts and their prayers."

Inspector Keith McDonald said the thoughts of police across the state, but particularly in Ipswich, were with the young officer.