Constable Tim has a new school role

NEW ARRIVAL: Student leaders welcome Constable Tim Brown, and Officer In Charge Ben Carroll to Sunshine Beach State School.

SUNSHINE Beach State School has welcomed its newest addition, Constable Tim Brown, from the Noosa Police Station, as the school's Adopt-a-Cop.

Const Brown, who is a father of two school-aged children, said he was very excited to be supporting the children and families of the school.

The Adopt-a-Cop program began in Queensland in 1985 and there are now more than 950 Adopt-a-Cops in more than 1100 schools around the state.

Sunshine Beach is looking forward to involving Const Brown in upcoming events such as the Student Leader Induction Ceremony, Harmony Day and National Day Against Bullying and Violence.

Const Brown will provide a rapport-building and educational role within the school, delivering classroom presentations in partnership with teachers, conducting informal "drop in” visits, attending Parents and Citizens meetings and attending graduation and assemblies.

"I think having a school adopt-a-cop is really valuable,” student leader Lachy said.

"I believe Const Brown will be able to help everyone learn how to be safe. I think it will be interesting to learn about what the police do in our community and find out ways they help us.”

Principal Jenny Easey said she was "very excited to have Const Tim Brown be part of our support network to support our learners”.

"We are greatly looking forward to the partnership and contributions he will make to our school community.”