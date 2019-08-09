Consultation time is nigh

AS NOOSA Council reaches the community consultation stage on three major issues, the local community will be asked for their opinions in the last quarter of this year.

With the Noosa River Plan undergoing its final touches, the next step was to put the draft plan to the community for comment, a council committee meeting was told on Tuesday.

Draft local laws will also be presented for comment, as will the biggest item, the Noosa Plan.

At the same time the council’s economic engine room has been busy, with its staff increasing from one, at the time of council’s de-amalgamation, to 3.5 equivalent full-time staff today as projects such as the Peregian Hub are developed.

“We have more than tripled the economic development staff levels,” Mayor Tony Wellington said.

“And we have increased funding for the department in the latest budget.”

The process to attain the Zero Emissions Noosa (Zen) 2026 target had been assisted by the installation of solar panels on many council-owned buildings, the committee meeting was told.

That program was continuing apace, but council chief executive Brett de Chastel warned that the tougher parts were still to come.

Cr Brian Stockwell said waste management was a major hurdle to reaching the Zen goal, but some interest was being shown in a waste-to-energy project proposed for northern Brisbane that would produce biofuel from waste.

“It will take everything except metal and rocks,” Cr Stockwell said.