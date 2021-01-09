Contact tracing underway after woman’s positive test

Queensland's Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young confirms a woman in Maleny, on the Sunshine Coast has tested positive to the U.K strain of the virus.

A woman who returned a positive test to the UK strain of COVID-19 remains in self-isolation on the Sunshine Coast.

Queensland Health has yet to issue a public health alert for the woman's movements since arriving on the Coast on January 5.

A Queensland Health spokesperson said they were working through any close contacts and would send out a public health alert, if appropriate.

It's has been revealed though that the woman travelled on Jetstar flight JQ570 from Melbourne to Queensland arriving 11pm, January 5.

Earlier today, Queensland's Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the woman arrived from the UK to Melbourne on Boxing Day and was placed into hotel quarantine.

"She got tested in hotel quarantine there on December 27 and she was found to be positive," she said.

"So she was then isolated and did the 10 days required isolation, cleared all her symptoms, and was allowed to leave Victoria and fly to Queensland on January 5."

The woman is currently residing with her parents in the Maleny region.

A Queensland Health spokesperson said the risk level for Queensland is extremely low as the woman was at the end of the infectious period.

The woman remains in self-isolation, and is being managed by the Sunshine Coast Public Health Unit.

Independent health expert Dr Ian Norton said the community risk of potential exposure to the virus through the woman was "extremely low".

Dr Norton, a World Health Organisation expert who has been on the front lines against COVID-19, said the department was right to be cautious.

"I would be very calm about this, the risk is extremely low," Dr Norton said.

"The Victorian government wouldn't have released her if they thought she was a risk.

"People are most infectious in days 1-5 and that's when they go out and spread it.

"After that the risk drops off sharply. I don't think we have anything to fear."