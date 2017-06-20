23°
Container refund and plastic bag ban laws welcome

Peter Gardiner | 20th Jun 2017 10:32 AM
HELPING hand - Joe Jurisevic is to hand out left over Clean Up Australia collection bags to holdiay makers on the Noosa North Shore.
HELPING hand - Joe Jurisevic is to hand out left over Clean Up Australia collection bags to holdiay makers on the Noosa North Shore. Contributed.

NOOSA litter campaigner councillor Joe Jurisevic is delighted the State Government is moving to implement a container refund scheme and a ban on single use plastic bags.

Environment Minister Steven Miles is behind the amendments to the Waste Reduction and Recycling Act 2011 introduced last week to parliament.

"The environment is going to be a huge winner in this,” Cr Jurisevic said.

"It's due to start the first of July next year. It's been a long time coming and it's well and truly long overdue.

"South Australia have been leading the way with this and other states have finally caught up.”

Cr Jurisevic, who is part of Noosa Council's push for zero waste strategy for landfills, said Queensland used have a container deposit scheme which worked well.

"Plastic bags and plastics in general just turned out to be a disaster,” he said.

"It's going to help to reiterate how harmful is in the environment.

"I'm waiting to see what rolls out of this and what role we will have... there is bound to be a role.

"We will still be collecting public place littering and bins.”

Cr Jurisevic said it may be that council is asked to be a collection point for containers, but community groups will have a great opportunity to raise funds out of this.His only criticism was that the legislation could have gone further to offer refunds on other plastics such as detergent bottles. Ultimately, the councillor believes the new legislation would have a positive impact on the amount of plastic waste entering landfills and harming to sea creatures like turtles.

