Contestant disrobes and storms off set

That’s one way to make your exit. Picture: Channel 10

ONE Bachelor contestant has taken her fate on the reality TV show into her own hands, stripping out of her dress and fleeing the mansion on foot.

In a preview for next Wednesday's episode of The Bachelor, an identified contestant can be seen abruptly departing a cocktail party.

She's clearly had enough of the night's antics, telling producers to "get those f***ing cameras away from me".

Cameraman can be seen scrambling after the contestant as she leaves the cocktail party

Footage shows the brunette contestants unzipping her dress and asking a male producer to help her take off her microphone.

A female producer can be heard begging the contestant to "stop running away" because "it's dangerous" as the woman appears to flee the mansion on foot.

The unnamed contestant takes off her microphone and flees into the darkness

While it's not known which contestant makes the dramatic departure, it's possible it could be one of the three intruders that are introduced to the mansion that episode.

The preview also showed the arrival of three new women vying for Bachelor Nick Cummins' affections, putting the girls already in the mansion on edge.

The Bachelor airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7.30pm on Ten.

She then proceeds to strip out of her evening dress