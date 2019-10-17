Contestant’s raunchy joke shocks judge

The Great Australian Bake Off may have just broken its family-friendly rating.

Dennis Mews, one of the contestants vying for the crown of Australia's Best Amateur Baker, has left judges and fellow castmates in shock after making an X-rated joke on tonight's episode, which is available to stream on Foxtel.

After completing the final showstopper challenge, which saw contestants make an edible biscuit box stuffed with 12 biscuits, the 71-year-old from Melbourne told judges Matt Moran and Maggie Beer he was thrilled his draughts set creation didn't collapse, before dropping a rather dirty bomb out of the blue.

"I'm very pleased I got to construct it without it collapsing," Dennis began. "If I may say, my last two erections have been a big disappointment."

Your wot?

At first there was an awkward silence, before Beer broke down in a fit of laughter.

Moran initially looked genuinely horrified before also cracking a laugh, with the rest of the contestants then erupting in a chorus of laughter.

It was all much to the amusement of this cheeky bloke.

We know what you meant, Dennis.

Unfortunately for our funny friend Dennis, his efforts across the three challenges weren't enough to secure him a spot in the top 9.

He became the third person to be eliminated from the competition.

Moran said Dennis’ biscuit box presentation was “plain”.

Beer said she was "really sad" to see Dennis go, while Moran told him he'd "go down as having said one of the funniest things on TV".

"You know that don't you?" Moran added.

Meanwhile, 36-year-old dad Wynn won the title of star baker thanks to his tasty matchbox inspired biscuit box.

The popular baking show, hosted by comedians Claire Hooper and Mel Buttle, airs across 10 weeks and features a group of bakers as they are put through a series of challenges in search of Australia's Best Amateur Baker.

The Great Australian Bake Off is available to stream on Foxtel On Demand, with new episodes airing on Lifestyle every Thursday at 8.30pm