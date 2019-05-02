Continuing our duty to deliver the news

STAY GREEN: Noosa News is encouraging residents to reuse plastic wraps or drop them at a soft plastic recycling bin.

STAY GREEN: Noosa News is encouraging residents to reuse plastic wraps or drop them at a soft plastic recycling bin. Alan Lander

FOR the past five decades, the Noosa News has proudly been delivered to homes in the region and this tradition will continue as a valued community service.

However, Noosa News management and staff concede that times are changing and there are many in the community who prefer to read the Noosa News online; via our website and flipbook.

If that is the case, and you no longer require the newspaper delivered to your home, simply contact our distribution contractor: distribution@yourprint group.com.au to opt out of home delivery.

Whenever wet weather is forecast for the region, the Noosa News is wrapped to ensure it remains dry for home delivery.

"A great deal of hard work goes into producing your Noosa News and it would be a huge waste of time and resources if printed copies were unreadable during periods of wet weather,” editor Michele Sternberg said.

"As supporters of Plastic Free Noosa it would appear a conflict, but rest assured negotiations are under way to find an eco-friendly wrap alternative and discussions with Noosa Council in this matter are ongoing.

"We are very conscious of our role in the community and we aim to tread lightly.

"The wrapping doesn't have to be single use and can be re-used as a bin liner or recycled at the soft plastics recycling stations at local supermarkets.”