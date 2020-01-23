Contractor confirms one miner trapped

UNDERGROUND mining contractor PYBAR Mining Services has confirmed that one worker is trapped at the Henty Gold Mine.

Currently, one person is unaccounted for. Emergency Services are working hard to access the area safely the company said in a statement.

"Our immediate priority is to ensure the safety and welfare of the person not accounted for, his colleagues at the mine, and those involved in the rescue," CEO Brendan Rouse said.

"We are working closely with relevant stakeholders to do everything possible to ensure we access the area as safely and quickly as possible."

Mr Rouse said the name of the worker has not yet been released to enable the company to notify and support the family.

The Henty Gold Mine have suspended operations while the rescue effort is in progress.

11.6am: A THERMAL imaging drone and robotic camera will be part of the hi-tech search for the missing miner in the state's northwest.

The miner was reported missing at 4am this morning after a collapse underground.

Officers from Tasmania Police's Bomb Response Group are preparing to head underground as close as safely possible (likely to be approximately 50m) from the area of collapsed earth to use a robotic camera.

Tasmania Police's Chief Pilot will also go underground to operate a thermal imaging drone.

The mine's Emergency Response Team will use the information from the drone and camera to locate the man and develop a plan for evacuation.

Ambulance Tasmania is also part of the crew heading underground.

Premier Peter Gutwein said he was being briefed on events on the West Coast.

Premier Peter Gutwein and Michael Ferguson. Picture: RICHARD JUPE

"At the Henty Gold mine, there has been an incident, I understand a rockfall. Workers have been evacuated but one worker is still unaccounted for," he said.

"Obviously, emergency services have been involved. Worksafe Tasmania and the mining inspectorate are also involved.

"At this moment I can't say much more than that, other than their thoughts and prayers are obviously with the missing worker and his family and the other workers is involved at the

mine."

EARLIER: Police and emergency services are currently on the scene in the state's northwest at Henty Gold Mine, where a mining worker is missing underground.

The worker was reported missing about 4am after his colleagues could not make communications contact with him and entered the area he was working in, about 20 minutes descent underground.

The three men found a section of earth collapsed and were unable to locate their colleague. They went back to the surface and raised the alarm.

The West Coast Council mayor Phil Vickers confirmed the miner is local to the area.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the missing man, Henty Mine staff and the emergency services at this time," he said.

"The West Coast Council on behalf of the community are here to provide any support as needed to all parties involved and we hope, along with our community, for a positive resolution."

Mr Vickers explained the mine is about halfway between Queenstown and Tullah on Anthony Rd.

"Within the mining industry probably the majority of workers tend to drive-in, drive-out so which means they live here when they're on shift and go home when they're not," he said.

"It's just part of the way the industry works these days."

Mr Vickers said he's chairman of the local emergency committee and will have more information.

When they deem it safe the mine's rescue team will commence searching.

Work Safe Tasmania and the Mines Inspector have been notified.

As of 2017 the mine was providing around 100 local jobs and had produced 1.3 million ounces of gold since it was established in 1996.

