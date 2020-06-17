Controversial Goomburra coal mine called off

GOOMBURRA VALLEY: The area is safe from open cut coal mining for now.

YEARS of resistance from Gomburra locals has seen the end of a coal exploration lease set to disrupt the community and threaten water supply.

The four year threat of open cut coal mining no longer hangs over the farming region after a report revealed the surrender of Kaili Resources' permit last month.

In the Kaili Group 2019 annual report chairman Donghai Zhang said the decision was made due to resistance from locals.

"We are reassessing the development potential of the Maryvale Coal Project in the Clarence Moreton Basin in Queensland having regards to general resistance of the local community to coal mining and will decide in 2020 on investment in the basin," he said.

In January, 2020 Kaili Resources applied for a total surrender of the permit EPC1506.

On May 26, the surrender of EPC1506 was formally approved.

A spokeswoman from Guardians of Goomburra, a local environmental action group, said the decision was reflective of the huge community effort undertaken to protect farming and families in the Goomburra Valley.

"It's a huge achievement for the community and the fact that the chairman commented on it," she said.

The lease was located over prime agricultural land near the Goomburra Main Range National Park, allowing companies to machine-mine for specified minerals and conduct other activities on land to determine mining viability.

In 2017, the group worked to collect 698 signatures of those opposed to the mining in the Goomburra Valley.

"It is great to see that Kaili Resources received our message."

But with the lease for the area still up for grabs, the Guardians of Goomburra have shifted their focus.

"We need to make sure that no one else takes that lease."