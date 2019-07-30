Convicted torturer ‘within feet’ of Prince George

Prince George recently had a close brush with a convicted torturer. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images

A CONVICTED torturer was allowed to get within feet of Prince George in a massive security breach uncovered by The Sun.

The royal family launched an investigation after The Sun told them driver Darren Benjamin, 40, was allowed into Kensington Palace.

Worried Prince William has demanded to know how a convicted torturer got within feet of his three young children.

Wills and Kate are said to be "concerned" he got so close.

Benjamin, who was caged for a brutal attack, later boasted to pals about seeing George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in the courtyard. He even told them how "pleasant" the future king was.

Convicted torturer Darren Benjamin, 40, was jailed for seven years in 2008. Picture: Supplied.

The violent criminal was jailed for seven years in 2008 for his part in a torture plot where an innocent man had boiling water poured down his back. But he was allowed to deliver furniture to Kensington Palace on July 14 in his role as a driver for an independent company.

He said he was greeted by George, seven, Charlotte, four, and Louis, one, who were in the courtyard with their nanny Maria Teresa Borrallo.

A source said: "This is the type of potentially deadly security oversight that simply cannot be allowed to happen.

"Darren is a violent criminal who was jailed for the most brutal type of torture.

"It's chilling as he has been boasting to friends about just how close he came to our future king and the other Cambridge children.

"His friends were shocked that he was able to get into the Palace and within touching distance of royalty given his past."

The Royals are shaken after a convicted torturer was allowed to deliver furniture to Kensington Palace, getting within metres of Prince George and his siblings. Picture: Visit Britain.

On Sunday night a senior royal insider said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are "concerned" he got near their children with no extra protection provided.

They said: "The Duke has been informed and is obviously taking a close interest into what happened.

"He strongly believes criminals deserve a second chance once they have served their time, but is concerned current security policies might not be strong enough.

"It's very important we know who is coming into the Palace."

Staff are said to be shocked by the lack of detailed background checks by the royals' large security operation.

Buckingham Palace immediately launched a high-level investigation after The Sun alerted them.

The Duchess of Cambridge sits with Prince Louis, while Prince George and Princess Charlotte in the back of the car, during the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club. Picture: AP

A Palace aide said on Sunday night: "As soon as it was brought to our attention an urgent security review was launched to check the current systems and procedures are appropriate.

"Pending the outcome there will be a refined level of risk assessment for those entering."

Benjamin, of Harlesden, North West London, was part of a four-strong gang in ski masks who tortured innocent Anthony Powell. They tied and gagged him after pouncing as he put the bins out at his Wolverhampton home. The men put a knife to the victim's throat and stabbed him in the leg as they grilled him about a BMW Z4.

Wolverhampton crown court was told he "knew nothing about" the vehicle - but "despite his protests, they poured scalding water along his back".

Prince George recently celebrated his sixth birthday. Picture: Instagram.

Recorder Peter Cooke told them: "This man was tortured in his own home. When you finished you left him tied up and as he struggled free he left a trail of blood around the house."

It is believed Benjamin was unemployed before landing the delivery job. His is the second royal security scare in weeks.

Earlier this month The Sun told how a man, 22, scaled the fence of Buckingham Palace at 2am while the Queen slept just feet away.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said on Sunday night: "All deliveries to the royal estates operate under strict guidelines.

"This involves admittance of known consignments only, ID check on entry and escorting, at all times, of the driver and vehicle. All deliveries are completed with oversight from police officers and security staff."

