Cooking up flood help with a snag

HELP'S COOKING: Head to Bunnings Noosaville today to have a snag and help the northern flood victims. Contributed

A SAUSAGE sizzle at Bunnings Noosaville store last Fridayhas provided more than just relief from hunger pangs.

The sale of snags helpedp support GIVIT's relief efforts providing essential items for communities in Queensland far north.

Noosa workers were urged to take a Bunnings lunch or snack break by organising local staffers to a grab a tasty snag in bread and support the recovery efforts. Bunnings team members wieldede the tongs and earned praise from GIVIT's founder and director Juliette Wright.

"We have been blown away by the amazing support of Australia,” she said.

"We promise 100 per cent of all funds raised through Bunnings will be used to purchase essential items.

"We are also committed to purchasing locally wherever possible to support the economic recovery of these affected areas,” she said.

Bunnings' spokeswoman Debbie Poole said: "We are pleased to be able to partner with GIVIT who works with government agencies and not-for-profit organisations in times of disaster and emergency to assist local communities.

"Partnering with GIVIT means that all funds raised at the sausage sizzles can be directed where they are needed most. With a national presence, GIVIT can provide assistance to local communities.”

You can donate to GIVIT's appeal at givit.org.au.