Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TEMPERATURES DROP: Noosa residents up early this morning felt the cool change.
TEMPERATURES DROP: Noosa residents up early this morning felt the cool change.
News

COOL CHANGE: Noosa wakes up to a chilly Sunday morning

Matt Collins
3rd May 2020 10:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE start of May has brought with it a crispy drop in the temperatures across the Noosa region.

Those who were up early to enjoy the Sunday morning, experienced the cool change with temperatures in Tewantin dropping below the 10 degrees mark just after 6am.

Senior Meteorologist with Bureau of Meteorology Dr Adam Morgan said these were unusually cold temperatures for early May.

“this is a very strong and wide cold outbreak across the South East,” he said.

“Maximum temperatures are 8-14 degrees below average.”

The rest of the week shouldn’t be as chilly with Noosa’s minimum temperatures between 15 to 17 degrees expected for the upcoming week.

Possible showers are expected on Tuesday and then later in the week.

noosa temperature noosa weather
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your guide to what’s open in Noosa this Labour Day

        premium_icon Your guide to what’s open in Noosa this Labour Day

        News Monday is a public holiday in Queensland but here’s your guide to what Noosa businesses will be open.

        Don’t confuse ‘responsible investing’, lawyer says

        premium_icon Don’t confuse ‘responsible investing’, lawyer says

        Money ‘What will the economy look like once we get to the other side of this pandemic and...

        Mercer is one out of the box like her dad

        premium_icon Mercer is one out of the box like her dad

        News Jordan Mercer was recently immortalised on Nutri Grain cereal packs just like her...

        How you can still spoil mum this year

        premium_icon How you can still spoil mum this year

        News Mother’s Day is fast approaching and although there will be restrictions on how you...