Cool weekend for Noosa to come together

LET'S UNITE: Noosa Come Together Festival is a fun family day out.

LOOKING for a way to chill out this Sunday afternoon?

Cool tunes, a wide selection of food stalls and relaxed family fun is on offer with the Noosa River as a backdrop.

The Noosa Come Together Festival will be held this weekend, raising money for three local sporting activities for children with disabilities - Sailability, Riding for the Disabled and the Disabled Surfers Association.

The festival kicks off on Saturday with the Regional Busking Championships where more than 40 local buskers will perform throughout the day along Gympie Terrace.

Three finalists will be chosen to compete on Sunday for a spot in the Australian Busking Championships to be held in NSW in November.

On Sunday, the festival will be in full swing at Noosaville's Lions Park, Gympie Terrace, from 11am with a very broad offering of music, food and other activities including a chance to go sailing, paddle boarding and kayaking.

"We have been invited once again to be involved in organising the second Noosa Come Together Festival and given it is such a great opportunity to bring a community together to raise funds for sporting activities for children with disabilities, we couldn't possibly say no,” 121 Care general manager Kym Chomley said.

"Last year more than $10,700 was raised with all funds going to Sailability, a sailing program with children with disabilities operated out of the Noosa Yacht and Sailing Club.

"This year we are being even more ambitious knowing the more people who come and enjoy the music, food and activities available on the day, the more money we will raise.

"It is such a wonderful chance for the community to join together to do something good and we are very excited to be a part of that.”

Organiser, Oz Balydon from Music 4 Children, said the support from local businesses this year had been inspiring.

"We have been humbled at the support we have received,” Oz said.

"Our major sponsor, Laguna Real Estate, has signed on again this year to support the event as have Coast 2 Coast Earthmoving, Noosa Graphica, Mode Screenprints, Noosa News and Zinc FM.”

Leading up to the event, a gala auction is being held and includes resort and restaurant vouchers, horse rides, a wine collection, Wallabies training gear, kids holiday sailing program passes, a custom-made surfboard, Everglades barbecue cruises, unique jewellery and even a Thai getaway.

To see the auction items, register and bid at www. galabid.com/auction/noosa.