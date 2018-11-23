Cool win is sprinkles on the top

ALL scream for ice cream because one Peregian Beach-based business melted their competition at the recent Sunshine Coast Business Awards.

Icecream Curls is the cool creation of husband and wife team Dannii and Sam Catchpole, who make fresh creations right in front of their customer's eyes from their vintage-style cart.

On November 17, against six finalists, Icecream Curls took out best small business and Dannii said they were over the moon.

"Being a small business we really weren't expecting it. We are so proud,” she said

"It's just us. We had an idea and put all our money into to it.”

A regular at the Havana Night Markets the duo serve curls of ice cream made on a -30 degree ice pan using Maleny Dairies milk. They also do private functions and give back to the local community.