Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Tin Can Bay man was found with $300 of cocaine and ecstasy at a nightclub. Picture: File photo
The Tin Can Bay man was found with $300 of cocaine and ecstasy at a nightclub. Picture: File photo
Crime

Cooloola Coast man busted with cocaine, ecstasy at nightclub

Maddie Manwaring
, maddie.manwaring@gympietimes.com
29th Jul 2020 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 24-YEAR-OLD Tin Can Bay man busted with $300 of cocaine and ecstasy at a popular nightclub in Maroochydore was on parole at the time.

At 1am on March 21, security guards detained from The Post Office Bar on Ocean Street detained Aiden Kalem Dyett Dolling and approached police who were patrolling the safe night precinct.

The guards gave police Dyett Dolling's licence and two clip seal bags they found on him, one containing cocaine and one containing a broken orange ecstasy pill.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* 23yo tries to hide pot in undies during police search, fails

* Gympie thief robbed elderly, homes, businesses for 17 years

* Join your Gympie Times team for morning tea

Dyett Dolling had purchased the drugs for $300 before heading to Ocean Street, the court heard.

Dyett Dolling pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to possession of cocaine and ecstasy.

The court Dyett Dolling had been on parole for about a month when he was caught.

He told Magistrate Chris Callaghan he was a disability support worker and lived near Tin Can Bay.

Mr Callaghan adjourned the matter for sentencing on August 24.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

drug charges gympie crime gympie magistrates court maroochydoore ocean street precinct
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why it’s great to be a Queensland kid

        premium_icon Why it’s great to be a Queensland kid

        Lifestyle A new survey of almost 4000 Queenslanders from age 4 to 18 have revealed how they feel about growing up in the Sunshine State, and the issues that worry.

        Two women taken to hospital after peak-hour traffic smash

        premium_icon Two women taken to hospital after peak-hour traffic smash

        Breaking Paramedics have taken two women to hospital after they were both injured in a car...

        Noosa start-up lands huge grant for world-first technology

        premium_icon Noosa start-up lands huge grant for world-first technology

        Business A significant boost has been announced for a Noosa biotech start-up to support its...

        How we rate Noosa’s new council performers

        premium_icon How we rate Noosa’s new council performers

        News A whimsical look at how the 2020 Noosa Council Crusaders are settling in during...