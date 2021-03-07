Menu
Coolum volunteers get their hands dirty for last year’s Clean Up Australia Day. Picture: Supplied
Environment

Coolum cafe cleans up with volunteer support

Shavonne Hansell
7th Mar 2021 5:00 AM

Volunteers are expected to hit the beach, parks and streets of Coolum this morning to clean up the rubbish which tarnishes it pristine shores.

They will have the support of Raw Energy cafe, which is co-ordinating its “Step Up to Clean Up” initiative for the third year running.

Raw Energy general manager Ben Sheppard said his company was passionate about helping the community.

“It’s also so important to take care of the environment we live in to support our community’s health and wellbeing,” Mr Sheppard said.

He encouraged volunteers to meet at the David Low Way cafe from 7am Sunday ready to clean up the park and beach areas.

“We will be providing all the gear and disposing of the rubbish afterwards, so all you need to do is join us for an hour and get involved,” Mr Sheppard said.

“We are so lucky to live in a beautiful region like this and we will always do our part to keep it clean and protected.”

To register online click here.

clean up australia day coolum raw energy

