Coolum pool to close for six weeks

THE 25m pool at the Coolum Aquatic Centre will be closed from Monday for about six weeks as it undergoes planned refurbishment works.

The 25m pool will be closed from Monday, April 17 until Saturday, July 1 (depending on weather) to allow for re-tiling and resealing of expansion joints.

The aquatic centre will remain open for Swim Fit, learn to swim classes and general access to the heated hydrotherapy pool.

The refurbishment works are part of Sunshine Coast Council's ongoing commitment to providing quality community recreation venues.

Sunshine Coast Council and Swim Fit apologise for any inconvenience and thank the community for their patience while the refurbishment works are being carried out.

