Coolum’s Fry gets state SUP title

Mount Coolum's Wesley Fry braved some testing conditions to take out the open men's state SUP title yesterday at Moffat Beach. PHOTO: Ben Stagg / Surfing Queensland

SURFING: Mount Coolum's Wesley Fry braved some testing conditions to take out the open men's state SUP title on Wednesday at Moffat Beach.

He claimed the victory after downing Jonathan Hagan (Broadbeach), Tim Cyprien (Helensvale), Steve Elliot (Coolum Beach) and Craig Liddicoat (Mooloolaba) respectively.

"It was difficult out there, almost as hard as it gets with the howling winds and testing conditions," Fry said in a press statement.

"It was good to see everyone get together and score some good waves.

"The surf felt pretty powerful, especially riding with the 10-foot boards. It felt like we were far out to sea."

Steve Elliot (Coolum Beach) won in the over 40 men's division while Graham Moustaka (Yaroomba) was victorious in the over 50 men's class.

Gold Coast's Ke'ale Dorries (Elanora) won the open women's division.

The state SUP Surfing Championships were held as part of the Queensland Surf Festival.

Thursday will see the state longboard divisions get in the water.