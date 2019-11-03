Cooper cracks the surfing big time with solid placing

NOOSA Boardriders Club’s Cooper Davies has cracked a WQS final, placing second in epic Injidup 4-6 feet clean waves WA.

Mikey McDonagh Lennox Head took the win by 1.3 points. Both surfers sliced the powerful groundswell, some of the best waves and surfing this year for a WQS event.

NBC’s Thom Cervi wasn’t far behind with another 5th placing knocked out in the semi-finals by 0.02 of a point. Two of Noosa’s finest surfers moving up the rankings Cooper moving up 35 places to 146 and Thom jumping 4 paces to 152 in the world.

With six events to go it’s been a year of leaning for them. The NBC Juniors have 1 round to go and it’s a tight race for the age division titles. The over 35’s specialty heat is also on the boil with a prize for the best comedian neck and neck in the home stretch

Surfing around Noosa hasn’t been great this week with small point waves on dead low tide at the outer points and a couple of semi clean early morning sessions at Sunshine.

The sand around the heads is building a few holes at Ti-Tree better on the inside and wide of finger rock. Granite is looking like a swimming pool deep on mid to high, a possibility on mid to low as the east swell firms up over the weekend. Winds swing to the north so it will chop up. The open beaches will be the better option over the weekend NNW winds early and 2-3ft of swell on the way.

The banks are taking shape with a few triangle peaks from Hippys to Ross mid to low tide. The shine is starting to show a few gutters for shoreys on the high tide. Nest week the swell should hover around the 2ft mark with variable NNE winds, lighter early kicking up late morning to around 10-15knots. Yaroomba and North Sunshine on the high tide will get you out of the wind. If you missed it Melbourne’s Essendon based Urban Surf wave pool started pumping out waves this week. Check it out if you ever wanted to see Ti-Tree as a left on an epic day this would be it, add to that the peeling right, twice the fun!

Noosa World Surfing Reserve have a welcome to summer event coming up on November 29 at Land and Sea Brewery. The “Sandflies” will beating out some tunes to the Original Morning Of The Earth movie up on the big screen.

Good surfing