Cooran declares how it warms to coal/gas ban day

GET HAPPY: Join Cooran Earth Rights and the township to party at their Declaration Day. Contributed

COORAN is looking to celebrate this Saturday as it publicly declares itself off limits to coal and gas extraction.

The Declaration Day Picnic, hosted by Cooran Earth Rights, is to acknowledge the 98 per cent local rejection of any and all sort of fossil fuel resource exploration or mining.

From 10am-2pm in Straker Park, Cooran locals will be joined by Noosa MP Sandy Bolton and members of the Noosa Council who have formally voted to declare the township and surrounds a coal and gas field free area.

Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie and Noosa Shire councillors will attend the celebration, which includes a community picnic, live music, a symbolic ceremony, dancing, sharing and the formal declaration. A Cooran Earth Rights spokesman said the group stood united with 440-plus communities Australia-wide who are making a stand against "industries that pollute our water and land”.

Members have been heartened by the Noosa welcome last week to Operation Reef Defence - Sea Shepherd's campaign to create waves of public opposition to the Adani Carmichael Coal Mine.

Sea Shepherd is sailing the eastern seaboard of Australia from port to

port.

Meanwhile Cooran Earth Rights continues to work with Geoff Acton and Michael Davis from Zero Emissions/Repower Noosa and now Repower Cooran to offer the community a variety of affordable, practical ways to reduce carbon emissions.