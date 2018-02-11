Menu
Cooran park in line for $200K upgrade

Pioneer Park, Cooran
Pioneer Park, Cooran

NOOSA Council is seeking community feedback on a proposed $200,000 upgrade of a central social meeting place for the local Cooran community, Pioneer Park.

Council's project officer for infrastructure services, Dallas Bickley, said the park would be much more usable as a result of the upgrade.

"The Cooran community will have more green space and significantly improved facilities,” Mr Bickley said.

He said the proposed new layout would include elements the local community has asked for, such as a wide concrete pathway network linking with new car parking bays off Prince St; a new park shelter and barbecue facilities; a power supply; improved drainage; new seating; and more usable green space and new turf.

To have your say, visit https://yoursay.noosa

.qld.gov.au, email mail@noosa.qld.gov.au or send a letter to Noosa Council, PO Box 141, Tewantin Qld 4565. The feedback period closes on Monday, March 5.

Work is scheduled to commence this financial year, with completion in 2018/2019.

Topics:  cooran local parks noosa council

Noosa News

