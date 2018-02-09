Cooran sends a strong message

SATURDAY, February 3 was a day which will stand as a testimony to how a community can band together for its future.

In a short afternoon of events held at Cooran School of Arts Hall the Cooran Earth Rights group revealed their intention to launch a survey of the community in the coming weeks.

This will establish the sentiment of the town in regards to coal permits, exploration, and mining.

Right now there is a permit to explore for coal in the Noosa shire, although many people may not be aware of this.

At the centre of the group's resolve is the need to gather up-to-date and accurate information in order to engage the community in informed and open discussion.

Saturday saw a great turnout of locals and those who were interested in supporting the group with the survey.

All over the country groups are standing up against inappropriate mining in their areas.

Local MP Sandy Bolton attended the meeting and commended the group for their insightful and cohesive approach in informing the community.

"There is a strong message being sent,” Ms Bolton said.

"I'm very much about people power. This is a message we send forth to say there is no support, no appetite so why renew a permit for exploration.”