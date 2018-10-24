Cooran students get coding

LEARNING: Geek Club working on their First Lego League solutions.

LEARNING: Geek Club working on their First Lego League solutions. Contributed

CODING is the way of the future and Cooran State School are kicking all kinds of coding goals.

The small regional school have been active in coding events since 2016 and this year with the assistance of a dedicated technology teacher, have been victorious on several occasions.

Support teacher Kath Facer said coding is a big part of day-to-day learning.

"We have a whole school technology curriculum that sees our youngest students advancing through Scratch Junior coding, and our upper kids coding drones to complete obstacle courses,” ms Facer said.

"We also have our extra-curricular Geek Club with 20 active members and senior past students joining us for coding tournaments.”

Students have travelled to tournaments held at other school this year and walked away with some impressive results.

Jude Riley was runner up at Premier's Coding Challenge and was awarded his prize from the Minister for Education.

Year 5 student Indi Kowalcyz placed third at Chancellor College Open Sumo Tournament and was a finalist at Good Shepherd Open Sumo Tournament with fellow student Louey Facer.

Both Indi and Louey also placed third at Fraser Coast Technology Challenge.

At the recent Calamvale Community College Sumo Robotics Challenge, Cooran just about took out the competition placing first, second and third and with several finalists.

Indi Kowalcyz placed first, George Facer and Lachlan McDonald placed second and Year 3 Geeks Soairse, Romany and Noah placed third with Eli and Sam and Angelique D'Onofrio as finalists.

Indi Kowalcyz was crowned the overall female winner and Angelique D'onofrio placed third overall.

"We are now competing in the First Lego League competition and have received a grant of $2000 from STEM Inspiring Queensland.”

This Saturday Cooran will hold their own Sumo Tournament to encourage other local primary schools to get involved.

About 80 students are expected to compete with a prize pool of $1,000 on offer.