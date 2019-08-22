Cooran’s geeks rule coding battle

These Cooran State School coders are the Geek of Origin winners.

TWO teams of Cooran State School’s crack computer coders have done what the Queensland Maroons could not this year – and that’s beat their arch New South Wales rivals for bragging rights.

The computer cool kids are top of the table after winning the Geek of Origin against NSW in the ANTSO Top Coder challenge.

The Top Coder teams were Year 5 students Millie Warren and Leon Burger and Year 6 team Indiana Kowalcyk and George Facer-Rolfe.

School support teacher Kath Facer said the win had topped off “quite a year here at Cooran”.

“We have a small club of dedicated students who regularly give up lunchtimes and weekends to compete in various STEM and coding activities,” Ms Facer said.

“The students who competed on the weekend won the regional finals to gain the honour to compete.

“To qualify at the regionals, the students participated in two unseen challenges.

“They won both of these challenges.

“The next step was Sydney with ANSTO sponsoring the flights and accommodation for us to go to Sydney to compete at the University of Technology as part of science week against their top coders,” Ms Facer said.

The proud Geek of Origin winners also have the Fraser Coast Robotics Tournament coming up on Saturday, September 14.