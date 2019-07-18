Cooran's Tall Trees talents holding sway

TALL Trees artists inspired the creative crowds that meandered along King St in Cooran with moments of triumph sprouting for many artists at the festival.

Some were finding the courage to exhibit for the first time and others were keen on sharing new bodies of works with different styles for the first time in an atmosphere of public admiration.

Organisers said talking about their artwork helps to get across their creative journey and message, even with the more experienced artists. They gave a "big thank you” for the opening night major sponsor in the Cooroy and Pomona branches of Bendigo Bank.

Many of the artworks were sold and some commissioned artwork orders have already been made as well.

Crowds on Saturday were treated to a cultural sharing element on virtual reality headsets with guests immersed in ancient forest and bushland scenes at traditional first nation campsite locations.

This was all thanks to Brett Leavy who brought this awesome element to Cooran, while the community collaborative painting was popular and along with the wax wrap making workshop.

The pop-up creative zone was a go-to point for taking some time to draw, with a self-portrait corner with mirrors too.

The kids loved the making area too with tape, wool, texture scratching objects and sticky dots with lots of coloured paper. Coran's businesses welcomed the exhibition of Art throughout the town.