COOROIBAH FIRE: What we know

THOUSANDS of evacuated residents have woken this morning unsure when they will be allowed to return home.

As a fire emergency broke out in Cooroibah just before 2pm on Friday, residents were ordered to “leave now”.

Many spent the night in evacuation centres or with family and friends.

As morning broke here is what we know so far on the current fire emergency:

As of 4.30am Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire in Cooroibah, travelling towards Tewantin and Noosa North Shore and conditions could get worse

More than 2300 people were evacuated from 877 properties in Cooroibah and Tewantin

About 515 people spent the night in five local evacuation centres

Residents are still not allowed to return homes

One Cooroibah home has been confirmed lost

Several sheds have been reported lost or damaged

More than 170 firefighters fought the blaze overnight

There are currently eight fires burning across Queensland - two are at an emergency level.

Update on evacuation centres: Evacuation centres have been established at The J Noosa (Noosa Drive), Nambour Showgrounds and the Christian Outreach Centre at Beckmans Road, Noosaville. Domestic animals are welcome at the Nambour Showgrounds. Noosa Library, on Wallace Drive, remains open for aged care evacuees only. Please note, Girraween Sports Complex (Eenie Creek Road) is now closed and the Noosa Leisure Centre is now at capacity.