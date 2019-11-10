Cooroibah hit by wild fire again as residents ask ‘when can we go home?’

Firefighters are seen near fires at Lake Cooroibah Road and Jirrimah Crescent in Cooroibah. Photo: Rob Maccoll

WITH the exodus of residents back to Noosa Banks and Daintree fire areas proceeding, frustrations built in the Cooroibah area as to why they could not go home and feed their starving animals.

However, within a couple of hours, the flames flared again to dangerous levels prompting another PREPARE TO LEAVE warning for Cooroibah/Ringtail Creek (part of the Cooroibah fire) bushfire at 4.25pm.

Earlier in the day, residents believed the worst was finally over and vented their frustrations on social media.

Cooroibah resident Markwin van Uden posted “there are no dangerous hazards present anymore”.

“Cooroibah is completely safe. Cooroibah locals with heart condition get access to pick up medicine at home. The power is back on since yesterday,” he said.

“We can see this with our solar app. It’s all good. Stop with the nonsense and let locals go home.

“A little bit burning ashes in the national park is not a reason to keep locals away from their homes.

Charlotte Hills-Vink asked: “When are we likely to be allowed to homes? We’re camping in a (horse) float.

“We have several animals left at home. We were lucky enough to be allowed home quickly under escort but we have our animals split between two places and there’s no easy information besides ‘if you’re gone stay gone’. Easy to say when you aren’t sleeping in a float and a friend’s campervan or your car.”

Mayor Tony Wellington told ABC radio council local laws officers were working tirelessly to visit evacuated areas to feed remaining animals.

This afternoon he said: “Unfortunately it’s still not safe to for people in Cooroibah and the evacuated areas of Ringtail Creek to return home.

“People will still have to wait. The information I’m receiving is it looks like they will not be able to return home today, but we’ll try to confirm that later in the day.”

The reason for the Queensland Fired and Emergency Service concerns was spelt out in an alert issued 2.50pm of the. Cooroibah bushfire breakout.

“A fast-moving bushfire has broken containment lines and is travelling in a westerly direction towards McKinnon Dr. It is expected to impact McKinnon Drive.

“Residents located on McKinnon Drive between Tronson Rd and Louis Bazzo Dr, including Goshawk Lane, Riverpark Dr, Boreen Cootharaba St, Bundoora St, Eulama St, Teewah St and Mooyour St should evacuate in a southerly direction along McKinnon Dr.

“Conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters may soon be unable to prevent the fire advancing.”

“An evacuation centre is currently open at Noosa Leisure Centre. Large animals are welcome at Pomona Showgrounds and small domestic animals are welcome at the evacuation centre. Call triple-0 (000) immediately if you believe you are under threat.”