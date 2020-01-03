Cooroy awash with colourful island fashion

Cooroy will be hosting the Island Fashion on tour art activities workshops.

NOOSA families don’t have to travel all the way to Brisbane to enjoy what’s on at art hot spot the Queensland Art Gallery of Modern Art.

Cooroy Butter Factory Arts Centre is now hosting the “Island Fashion on Tour”, a QAGOMA’s regional touring project for children and families.

Island Fashion on Tour features a range of free, hands-on art making activities, created by QAGOMA in collaboration with Australian and Pacific artists Grace Lillian Lee, Maryann Talia Pau and Ranu James and Letila Mitchell.

And the Cooroy Butter Factory Arts Centre is delighted to host the event.

Grace Lillian Lee’s activity Get Your Weave On encourages audiences to use simple folding techniques with strips of brightly coloured paper to create wearable accessories such as paper bracelets, neckpieces and headpieces.

While Maryann Talia Pau and Ranu James’ activity ULA Taim encourages the creation of elaborate neckpieces, wristbands and anklets using hand-drawn patterns and weaving with paper.

Letila Mitchell’s activity Sasi, Pera, Lagi – Of The Ocean, Land and Sky invites children to create their own textile design using patterns created by the artist.

Maryann Talia Pau is a Samoan-Australian artist and weaver whose creative practice encompasses a wide range of ventures from weaving workshops, designing and operating the Super Native brand, selling her handcrafted jewellery and presenting her work in museums and galleries.

Ranu James is a PNG artist and weaver based in Australia.

In recent years she has been relearning the traditional weaving techniques of her family in the village of Gaba Gaba on the central coast of PNG. Letila Mitchell is a Rotuman Fijian woman and the creator of RakoDesigns, a fashion and design label based in Fiji.

‘Island Fashion on Tour’ continues at the Cooroy Butter Factory Arts Centre until January 14.

For more visit www.butterfactoryartscentre.com.au.