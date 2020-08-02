Cooroy business leaders to ‘steady the ship’

Cooroy’s business “heartbeat” is taking a few deep breaths as the Chamber of Commerce holds its AGM this Wednesday a few months early to help traders deal with the impacts of COVID-19.

The Cooroy Chamber is set to have a settled line up with no challenges for positions which means no need for members to vote.

The proven committee is once again led by Noosa Poolsafe’s Chris Bell as president.

Cooroy Chamber of Commerce

The other committee positions are:

o Vice President – Peter Zipf, Supa IGA Cooroy & Pomona

o Treasurer – Brendon Murray, Bentleys

o Secretary – Carol Christensen, Belvedere News

o Executive Member – Sirah Robb, Wythes Real Estate

o Executive Member – Richard Hansen, Impact Presentations

o Executive Member – Martin Duncan, Country Noosa

o Executive Member – Sheryl Hill, Katie Rose

“As we all know only too well, the past six months have been particularly difficult in many ways but the fact that we have been able to bring the AGM forward by several months,” Mr Bell said ahead of meeting to be chaired by Coucillor Tom Wegener of Noosa Council.

“We are hoping that this will be a good and positive sign of things to come.

“With this in mind, we really do encourage each and everyone to attend next Wednesday when we will share in some of the plans for what we consider to be the final stage of the Survive – Revive – Thrive strategy for that was developed by Noosa Council to combat COVID-19.

The meeting schedules is 5.45pm for a 6pm start at the Cooroy RSL and refreshments will be served.

Mr Bell said this will be an ideal opportunity to catch up with fellow membersfor networking with social distancing under the new COVID Safe guidelines.