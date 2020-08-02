Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Chamber president Chris Bell.
Chamber president Chris Bell.
News

Cooroy business leaders to ‘steady the ship’

Peter Gardiner
2nd Aug 2020 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Cooroy’s business “heartbeat” is taking a few deep breaths as the Chamber of Commerce holds its AGM this Wednesday a few months early to help traders deal with the impacts of COVID-19.

The Cooroy Chamber is set to have a settled line up with no challenges for positions which means no need for members to vote.

Taking shelter from COVID-19 in Cooroy stopover

The proven committee is once again led by Noosa Poolsafe’s Chris Bell as president.

Cooroy Chamber of Commerce
Cooroy Chamber of Commerce

The other committee positions are:

o Vice President – Peter Zipf, Supa IGA Cooroy & Pomona

o Treasurer – Brendon Murray, Bentleys

o Secretary – Carol Christensen, Belvedere News

o Executive Member – Sirah Robb, Wythes Real Estate

o Executive Member – Richard Hansen, Impact Presentations

o Executive Member – Martin Duncan, Country Noosa

o Executive Member – Sheryl Hill, Katie Rose

“As we all know only too well, the past six months have been particularly difficult in many ways but the fact that we have been able to bring the AGM forward by several months,” Mr Bell said ahead of meeting to be chaired by Coucillor Tom Wegener of Noosa Council.

“We are hoping that this will be a good and positive sign of things to come.

“With this in mind, we really do encourage each and everyone to attend next Wednesday when we will share in some of the plans for what we consider to be the final stage of the Survive – Revive – Thrive strategy for that was developed by Noosa Council to combat COVID-19.

The meeting schedules is 5.45pm for a 6pm start at the Cooroy RSL and refreshments will be served.

Mr Bell said this will be an ideal opportunity to catch up with fellow membersfor networking with social distancing under the new COVID Safe guidelines.

cooroy chamber of commerce noosa business noosa hinterland
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Open heart surgery won’t stop rugby-loving teen

        premium_icon Open heart surgery won’t stop rugby-loving teen

        Health Despite four open heart surgeries, this rugby-loving teenager is only happy when he is on the rugby field.

        Fire havoc, then comes the wild floral magic

        premium_icon Fire havoc, then comes the wild floral magic

        News The upcoming Sunshine Coast Wildflower Festival will showcase the region’s...

        Man in hospital after alleged stabbing

        premium_icon Man in hospital after alleged stabbing

        Crime A man has been charged for allegedly stabbing a man at Buddina.

        400 per cent jump: Qld’s hottest 100 growth suburbs revealed

        premium_icon 400 per cent jump: Qld’s hottest 100 growth suburbs revealed

        Property More than 20 Queensland suburbs have seen house prices jump at least 400 per cent...