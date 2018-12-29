Cooroy can mix it with the best now and in the future

ONE of Cooroy's community leaders believes the town is becoming a retail magnet in its own right.

"Cooroy is evolving rapidly. The town centre is changing its retail mix and becoming a destination for visitors as much as a service town,” Cooroy Area Residents Association president Rod Ritchie said on his year in review.

"Circa has opened in the Madills building and Saw & Mill operates from the bowls club, so that's two more places where you can sit with a cup of coffee or dine,” he said.

"Traffic congestion and traffic issues remain unsolved and peak-hour congestion is something residents have to contend with.

"Just recently, Transport and Main Roads came up with a plan for traffic lights at the Diamond/Elm streets and Myall/Elm streets intersections.

"The deadline for submissions has been moved from December 17 to February 18, CARA and the Cooroy Chamber of Commerce have decided to hold a town meeting to gauge public opinion on the various options.”

Mr Ritchie said this would be on Tuesday, February 5 in the Cooroy Memorial Hall.

He said CARA has met with the Member for Nicklin Marty Hunt, who has "an excellent grasp of grassroots issues”.

"He came well informed about the intersections issues but was also keen to listen to our concerns. We have also had meetings with councillors discussing Cooroy topics.”

He said more than 200 people turned up to a public meeting on short-stay rentals hosted by CARA and the Noosa Shire Residents and Ratepayers Association.

Mr Ritchie said CARA was represented on Noosa Council's Sustainable Tourism Stakeholder Reference Group to bring hinterland tourism issues to the fore.

"Infrastructure, visitor numbers and how we might balance the benefits and impacts of tourism on our local community continue to be the focus for us,” he said.

"We have been kept up to date on preliminary planning for the proposed Cooroy Adventure Playground and hope to be able to inform the community about this project in the near future.”

This play area is designed to be a regional asset drawing in families from around the shire.

Mr Ritchie said: "Other issues included the opening of the Gumtree Drive pathway, consultation by Ross Hielscher with SEQWater on key issues with the Lake Macdonald dam wall raising, including fauna and flora management with such a significant

water drop, protection of spread of invasive pests and the traffic management during the project's building phase.

"CARA referred a resident concerned about a Garnet St development to Cr Stockwell for assistance and council decided to place a protection order on the iconic mango tree; the first such tree protected in the shire.

"The planning application for the eastside shopping complex, proposed for the old motel site, will be a topic for discussion in 2019.”