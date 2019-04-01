Cooroy college kids turn turtle watchers

From creek to school yard - this is one of the cute freshwater turtle hatchlings

NOT all turtle hatchlings happen on the coastal dunes as students from Noosa Christian College have discovered to their delight.

"One of the female turtles from our creek, had laid her eggs under our shipping container near our groundsman's shed, and the turtles hatched out,” NCC's Dale Bergman said.

The college is located in Cooroy along Belli Creek Rd.

"We are blessed with such a beautiful creek area, and a clean environment at Noosa Christian College, to learn and work in. These gorgeous hatchlings were found running around near the primary classrooms.”

The teachers and students collected them up, 14 in total, in a container with creek water and rocks and all students got to see them before they were released back into our creek.

The college consulted with a wildlife expert who has worked with turtles in the area for 40 years, who said it was rare for these Saw Shell Turtles to be born in this way. The WILVOs were called in and were excited to hear about the successful births. WILVO Donna Brennan said this was "a wonderful learning experience for all”.

"It is a beautiful environment around the creek at the school. They were all fascinated watching them scarpering down to the water.”