Help secure the future of the Cooroy Community Gardens.

THE Cooroy Community Garden needs your help to ensure the future of its communal sanctuary.

Due to declining numbers, the committee is in discussion with the Noosa Council about the future of the gardens.

If you have a genuine interest in being a committee member please call president Nick on 54426853 to discuss getting involved in the gardens.

Located next to the Cooroy Badminton Hall on Emerald St, Cooroy Community Garden members have helped turn a forgotten corner into a welcoming communal area bursting with colour, scents and produce.

The group share tips on growing food, sustainable farming and sharing knowledge and resources while coming together for working bees.