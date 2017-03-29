Cooroy Country Women's Association celebrates 90 years

QUEENSLAND Country Women's Associations have been making a difference in regional towns for decades, and yesterday the Cooroy branch celebrated exactly 90 years since its establishment.

Through the Great Depression, Second World War and the Vietnam War, floods, fires and cyclones, QCWA club members have banded together to pitch in and serve their communities voluntarily and often with little recognition.

Current Cooroy QCWA treasurer Wendy Bebbington recounts the branch's history, from establishment to its successes since.

"Mrs Germain Napier visited Cooroy on March 27, 1927, to meet and address the members of the Town Guide with a view to form a branch of the country women's association,” Mrs Bebbington said.

"This enthusiastic band of women realised that to form a branch, they would be able to further work which they were now involved in, helping the unfortunate and assisting local projects.

"It was resolved the QCWA Cooroy would become a reality.

"The meetings were held in the small room attached to the Memorial Hall. These pioneer women left no stone unturned to help this branch prosper.

"The advent of World War II, the Cooroy QCWA adopted the activities of the Australian Comfort Fund and threw their weight behind the war effort.

"In 1953 we were granted a portion of reserve for recreation. This piece of land was a beginning of a venture to realise our ambitions to have our own building. On Saturday, December 8, 1956 division president May Hooper declared our hall opened.”

The Cooroy CWA Hall has since become a vital public space for organisations such as the Noosa Orchid Show, Rotary Clubs, the RSPCA and Lifeline.

"The hall today is an asset to the community. (We offer use) rent free to many others for meetings and elderly gatherings,” Mrs Bebbington said.

She notes the club's achievements over the years, offering support to those in need.

"The spirit has prevailed and Cooroy branch have persisted in offering assistance in cases of hardship and distress, (such as) floods, fires and tornadoes, whether local, interstate or South Pacific neighbours,” she said.

"We have helped Red Cross in their venture of providing a respite room where relatives could relax when a loved one was seriously ill.

"In 1977 one of our greatest aims was to provide a cardiophone and humidicrib for our local hospital.

"We have held luncheons at Christmas for the senior citizens and (assisted in) the formation of the Cooroy Kindergarten.

"Labours have been sometimes arduous but we have been rewarded in many ways.

"On this day it would be a tribute to the foresight of our foundation members that we can enjoy the sanctity of our own hall and all the amenities which we have today as a fitting and lasting memorial to their dedication and love for others.

"The branch today is as strong as it was 90 years ago, (and) has the same ideals: caring, working for local projects, betterment of women and children, and with God's help we will continue this important work for many more years.”