Cooroy Denim Sale has 'em lining out the door

BAGGING A BARGAIN: Michelle Harmer at the Cooroy Lifeline Denim and Country Sale. Michele Sternberg

FORGET double denim, the Lifeline Cooroy Denim Sale was a chance to "triple denim” for visitor Michelle Harmer.

"I've found this great denim dress, a vest and a handbag,” she said, after an hour of sifting through the many tables with denim piled high.

"I don't know if they really look good together but, hey, why not?

"I might start a new trend - denim on denim on denim,” she said.

With jeans priced from just $2, it's one of Lifeline's biggest annual fundraisers.

Ms Harmer was one of thousands with a keen eye for a bargain who made the Cooroy Denim Sale a real show-stopper.

On opening day, the queue was out the door of the Cooroy Memorial Hall in the main street.

By Sunday, the end of the three-day event, close to 400 boxes of denim in all shapes and sizes had been snapped up and signs advertised 50 per cent off to clear as much as possible.

Volunteers in the hall said there had been a "steady stream” of visitors over the weekend and extra crowds in town on Sunday for the Cooroy Fusion Festival bolstered visitor numbers.

"I was surprised there were hats, bags, shoes and antiques on sale as well,” Ms Harmer said.

"I've found a beautiful vintage table cloth which is going to look great on my dining table.”

All unsold items are returned to Lifeline stores around the Sunshine Coast where they will be available for sale again.

Money raised from the fundraiser helps pay for the services provided by Lifeline.