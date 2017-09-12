Bowls club on last legs to make way for major development

A COOROY developer who is also a shire resident of 35 years believes Cooroy should "win back" from Eumundi the right to call itself the Gateway to Noosa.

Ron McCarthy owns Cooroy Bowls Club and adjoining Energex sites through his company Kexron, and is considering their future potential as "something appropriate for Cooroy".

"I don't want to spoil the town - we live here," he said.

"There are plenty of rumours about it, and we have had earlier approaches from Aldi and Woolworths.

"We will possibly look at a re-zoning; there are different zonings on that corner.

"We are exploring possibilities on both sides of Diamond Ln."

Mr McCarthy said "natural attrition" at the bowls club would see its eventual demise, given the lack of members and the running costs.

Some might see it as a loss of amenities, but "it's only a loss of leisure if the leisure facilities are being used", he said.

Mr McCarthy said the east side was "an ugly gateway", yet 2015 council figures showed 12,000 cars a day were using the Myall/Elm streets access across an inadequate bridge and via an equally inadequate junction.

With the Bruce Highway upgrades, it was time to snatch back the Gateway to Noosa mantle from the Eumundi turnoff - and to overcome the Cooroy "east-west divide".

"It's hard to park now in the west side of town," he said.

"There is a lot of new housing development on the east side.

"I've met some people quite excited about more development (there). "We need some sort of service facilities."

Mr McCarthy said he wanted to work with council, "and we hope to lodge an application before Christmas".

"What is first on our minds is 'What type of development?', and 'What will it fit?'," he said.

"We need feedback and positive engagement."

Cooroy Area Residents Association (CARA) president Rod Ritchie agreed the east side of Cooroy is where future development will occur "and good planning here should integrate a vibrant business and residential precinct".

"But until the Myall/Elm St intersection is upgraded, I don't think Cooroy will be promoted as the gateway to Noosa," Mr Ritchie said.

He welcomed Mr McCarthy's transparency in the process and said when council receives an application.

"CARA will host a town meeting where residents can assess the potential impact of planning changes, and comment on any proposal," Mr Ritchie said.