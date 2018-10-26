Cooroy-Eumundi batsmen put up real fight

The Cooroy-Eumundi Under 15s looking for a good season are ready top play after the big wet.

The Cooroy-Eumundi Under 15s looking for a good season are ready top play after the big wet.

CRICKET: Finally the sun was out and the grounds dry enough for the senior competition to start, in what should be week three of the competition.

Both Cooroy-Eumundi sides were away from home last weekend, with the thirds at Maroochydore and fifths at Landsborough.

At the gorgeous John Blanck Oval, Thirds' skipper Rob Plant finally won a coin toss and elected to bat first.

Consistent bowling restricted Cooroy- Eumundi but everybody dug in to accumulate a respectable 145.

Andrew Beveridge (28) and Phil Anderson (27) were the standouts, and both were unlucky not to go on to bigger scores.

With 14 overs left, Maroochydore openers resisted pressure bowling to close at 1 for 28. Hon- ours are even as we head for day two tomorrow.

The fifths made the drive to Landsborough with a depleted side but were unlucky not to claim a win.

Batting first, Cooroy- Eumundi put together 106 all out, with Darcy Crawford-Rickards top- scoring with a stylish 38.

Tight bowling from debutant Josh Butterfield kept the game alive but Landsborough got home with seven wickets down.

The U15s hosted Maroochydore in a two- day game at Sel Bonnel Oval and were put into bat after losing the toss.

The pitch proved a good wicket after openers Martin Kelly and Ryan Christensen built a 46-run partnership to get Cooroy off to a good start.

Captain Christensen led from the front, making a quickfire 52 not out in 41 balls. Top-scoring the Cooroy innings was Oscar Long (53no), with a fine 27 from Zac Price coming in at number 9. A final score of 7-243 was set for Maroochydore to chase.

With seven overs left, Lachlan Harrison took a quick wicket to finish a good day's cricket with Maroochydore sitting at 1-8, trailing by 235 runs.

The U13s faced Tewantin- Noosa on the Dave Chappy Oval. Winning the toss and electing to field, Cooroy- Eumundi were put under pressure after Tewantin- Noosa amassed 196.

But some solid batting with contributions all down the order got the boys home.

A classy 63 from Zac Murray was the stand-out, with Marcus Morley (36) and Gus Gunton (25) both contributing to the cause.

An excellent win after being set a decent total to chase.

With Eumundi State School still under water, only one U12 side could take to the field on the weekend with U12 White hosting Nambour at Cooroy.

Batting first, Cooroy made 76 with openers Reilly Carroll and Angus Hetherington not out after their 35 balls.

Sandy Bath and Ethan Hunt dug in for a long partnership taking the innings the full 30 overs.

But it was the bowlers who excelled with Josh Plant taking two wickets in his first over, finishing with 2 for 4, and both Angus and Reilly taking two wickets each to bowl out Nambour for 36 in only the 13th over.

Coach Mark Howarth praised the whole side for their teamwork and combined performance but heaped special praise on captain Josh Plant for his game management and vision plus his excellent support to two debutant players. Well done boys.