Cooroy-Eumundi Cougars need to steady on for nest

PUTTING IN: Cooroy-Eumundi strives for some outright results over the weekend.

PUTTING IN: Cooroy-Eumundi strives for some outright results over the weekend. Contributed

CRICKET: Cooroy-Eumundi Cougars 3As resumed their Round 3 local cricket derby against Tewantin-Noosa at Sel Bonnel Oval, with the visitors chasing 181 for first innings honours.

But the hosts were left ruing a few dropped catches and missed half-chances that could have swung the game in their favour.

A solid match-winning innings from TNT's Kent Officer (70) was the difference in a closely-fought contest that could have gone either way.

Cooroy bowlers toiled but anything short was dispatched on an unusually slow deck and those half- chances didn't go to hand.

Phil Anderson's outstanding 5/19 kept Cooroy in the game but it wasn't enough despite a committed and positive effort in the field. Lessons will be learnt from this tight one.

FIFTH GRADE hosted Maleny at Cooroy, with the visitors winning the toss and batting first to a sound 6/178 off 35 overs. Veteran Brett Underwood spearheaded the pace attack with superb figure of 4/24, backed up by Darcey Crawford-Rickards taking 3/18 off his seven overs.

In reply, Cooroy batted strongly with openers Josh Butterfield (32) and Darcey (38) building a solid base, before Chris Langfeldt (66) led the hosts home with four overs to spare. A totally deserved first win of the season for 5th-grade boys.

THE UNDER-15 game at Caboolture resumed with the hosts at 2-12, chasing a Cooroy total of 190.

Many quick wickets fell early in the morning session but resistance from the batting team got them to a total of 144 all out, falling 46 runs short.

Standout performances included Brayden Forrest (4/12), Oscar Long (2/7 and two catches) and Martin Kelly (two catches).

A great team effort giving Cooroy- Eumundi U15s their third consecutive win.

U13S: Playing at home, the undefeated U13s received a blunt reality check from Maroochydore Green.

Maroochydore elected to bat first and, despite a slow outfield, compiled a solid total of 137 with the loss of only three wickets.

Cooroy-Eumundi's run chase got off to a good start with opening pair Jack Lynch and Zac Murray retiring not out.

This is where the good times ended as Maroochy- dore bowled a consistently good line and length and sent wickets tumbling quicker than the remaining batters could pad up.

Within 23 overs, Cooroy- Eumundi were all out for just 85 runs delivering Maroochydore Green a resounding and well deserved victory.

U12 GREEN won the toss and batted first against Tewantin-Noosa Lightening.

A solid batting performance saw an opening stand of 58 between Henry Rudkin (24) and Lachie O'Sullivan (13), before Clancy Young (40) once again got in the runs.

Steven Galea (35) and Matt Christensen (19) pushed the total to a formidable 193.

In reply, TNT batted well but was restricted to 128 with some tight and controlled bowling.

Max Pascoe returned excellent figures of 3/35, in what was a superb team effort by all the lads.

U12 WHITE, away at Coolum, was unbeaten until this weekend. Batting first, they were not at their best and, despite Nathan Howarth's 16no, the boys could only muster 2/96 off their 30 overs.

Coolum was in trouble early, with Reilly Carroll taking out the stumps with the first ball of the innings, and Josh Plant again in the wickets with 2/16.

But it wasn't enough and the Thunder batted solidly to reach 3/145 at close and a deserved victory.