CANCELLED: Cooroy Chamber of Commerce Meet the Candidates event has been cancelled but candidates will still be able to have their say.
Cooroy event cancelled but candidates still have their say

Matt Collins
16th Mar 2020 5:22 PM
COOROY’S Meet the Candidates event has been called off however Cooroy voters will still have the opportunity to hear from the Council candidate hopefuls.

Cooroy Chamber of Commerce president Chris Bell confirmed the Meet the Candidates event, scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, would not go ahead due to the threat of the COVID-19 virus.

“A lot of attendees would’ve been in that vulnerable age group,” he said.

“We think it is the responsible thing to do.”

However, interested Cooroy voters will still get the chance to hear from the candidates in a less ‘social’ format

“We have invited the candidates to submit a two-and-a-half-minute video,” Mr Bell said.

The candidate videos, which will be added to the Cooroy Chamber of Commerce website and their Facebook page, will need to be submitted by Friday March 20.

The Cooroy Chamber has suggested to the candidates if they submit their email, voters can send them their questions directly.

Mr Bell advised this would be entirely up to the candidate’s discretion.

“We still want to give the candidates and the voters a chance to have their say.”

