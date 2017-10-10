31°
News

Cooroy Farmers and Artisans Market takes off

Lindsay Johansen with Ciaran, 9, from Pomona visiting Cooroy Farmers and Artisan Markets
Lindsay Johansen with Ciaran, 9, from Pomona visiting Cooroy Farmers and Artisan Markets Alan Lander

THEY came, they saw, they celebrated - and they purchased.

The inaugural Cooroy Farmers and Artisans Markets took off successfully on Saturday morning, and the community supported them wholeheartedly.

Markets organiser Danielle Taylor said even by 8am stall holders were doing brisk trade, and later master chef Matt Golinski jumped into action to bring further interest into the event.

The markets will operate on the first, third and fifth Saturday of each month at Lower Mill Road in Cooroy, from 6am to midday.

Topics:  artisan stalls cooroy markets noosa shire

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Eumundi's parking nightmare

Eumundi's parking nightmare

Infirm locals can't access emergency services like the pharmacy

Christmas hike 'gift' on the cards in council

Lions Park at Noosa Heads left worse for wear after wet weather, vehicles and events take their toll. Photo Geoff Potter / Noosa News

Looking to thin out Hastings St car traffic

Creek protections go to water

WATER WORRY: Burgess Creek is one coastal waterway of concern for nutrient enriched water discharges.

Council wary of policy change

Depression changes study plans for local student

HAPPY: Noosa CQU student Kristi Smith hopes to break down the stigma surrounding mental illness.

Kristi's journey with depression inspired her to study mental health

Local Partners