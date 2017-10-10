Cooroy Farmers and Artisans Market takes off

THEY came, they saw, they celebrated - and they purchased.

The inaugural Cooroy Farmers and Artisans Markets took off successfully on Saturday morning, and the community supported them wholeheartedly.

Markets organiser Danielle Taylor said even by 8am stall holders were doing brisk trade, and later master chef Matt Golinski jumped into action to bring further interest into the event.

The markets will operate on the first, third and fifth Saturday of each month at Lower Mill Road in Cooroy, from 6am to midday.