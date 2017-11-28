Cooroy Hall now 'sound'

PLANNING AHEAD: Closed doors at the Cooroy Memorial Hall will soon be open again.

IN A milestone for a committed group whose motto is "Our heritage - Our future”, the once-decaying Cooroy Memorial Memorial Hall is structurally sound again.

And the Cooroy Memorial Hall Association is looking forward to the merriest of Christmases if all the last of the renovations go to schedule.

CMHA's building supervisor Phil McGrath said all the major structural work required on the hall had been completed.

He and the hall committee are optimistic the hall renovations will be completed by the Christmas break or by early next year.

"Our builder Harry Kirk and our volunteers have been over every inch of the building,” Mr McGrath said.

"The hall's sub-floor has been packed and supported, and every ant-cap inspected and fixed,” Mr McGrath said.

"We had to crawl over a lot of broken glass under the building.”

Mr McGrath said the flat-pitched roof over the hall's dining annex had also been removed and would be replaced with a new, insulated zincalume roof, while new gyprock would soon be laid over the existing ceiling.

Noosa Council has offered to engage consultants to look at ways of improving the hall's ventilation so it was not too hot in summer, he said.

Inside the hall, work is progressing on a new kitchen and toilet facilities. Vinyl flooring, including slip-resistant vinyl for the kitchen, has been chosen and will soon be laid.

Bookings for the hall are not yet open, but the committee is happy to receive expressions of interest from people and organisations interested in using the hall in 2018.

The CMHA's new webpage can be found at www.cooroyhall.org.au