Cooroy IGA offers free home delivery for elderly

THE IGA supermarket at Cooroy is now offering free home delivery of groceries to the elderly and those with a disability card to help them stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are offering free delivery to assist the elderly and vulnerable among our community,” Cooroy Supa IGA manager Romeo Bordignon said.

“We want to help and offering free delivery is one way we can.

“It’s not the full online shopping service where you select a product and see the pictures.

“We’re asking customers to send a form to us, like a shopping list, and we’ll put the order together,” he said.

Mr Bordignon said that while home delivery was not new for the supermarket, it had been temporarily stopped due to stock shortages.

“We have always offered online shopping but when the coronavirus situation worsened and there were stock shortages we suspended it,” he said.

The “adapted” home delivery service includes suburbs in and around Cooroy, including Boreen Point, but does not extend to Noosaville or the coast.

“We can’t go to Noosa and Noosaville … unfortunately we just can’t service the entire area,” Mr Bordignon said.

Home delivery is available to all customers, but the usual delivery fee applies.

Free delivery is available on all orders over $200 but for smaller orders the delivery cost depends on location and is between $8.50 and $12.

Normal pick and pack fees apply which is six per cent of the order total up to a maximum of $18.

Go to supaigacooroy.com.au/current/grocery-order-form/