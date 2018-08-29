Cooroy is streets ahead once more for fun time

IT'S time to open the costume cupboard, bust out those sequins, and get ready for Christmas in Cooroy and the Bendigo Bank Street Parade.

This year's theme is "Past, Present, Future", so you can expect there will be some interesting floats from local community groups and businesses alike.

Will we see a DeLorean with Marty McFly and Doc Brown? Or maybe a futuristic spaceship coming to whisk people off to times unknown? Or perhaps a flash back to a significant period from the past like the Roaring 20s or the Roman Empire.

One thing is for certain - there will be lollies, lights, and laughs for all to share. Christmas in Cooroy is one of the most anticipated events of the festive season. With free rides, entertainment, and even an appearance from the jolly man in red; it is truly no wonder that crowds flock to enjoy this incredible festival.

But what is our amazing Christmas festival without a magical street parade? Every year Christmas in Cooroy showcases the best dressed floats the Noosa Hinterland has to offer and the Cooroy Community Bank Branch of Bendigo Bank has been proudly sponsoring the Street Parade for over a decade.

"We are always pleased to be involved with Christmas in Cooroy as it's so much fun and it really showcases Cooroy's amazing community spirit,” Bedndigo spokesman Geoff Edwards said.

To be part of the Bendigo Bank Street Parade, download the application form fromhristmasin cooroy.com.au..