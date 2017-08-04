26°
News

Cooroy Landscaper's Open Day

Alan Lander | 4th Aug 2017 12:00 AM
COME ON DOWN: James and Siona Howard invite everyone to their open day.
COME ON DOWN: James and Siona Howard invite everyone to their open day. Alan Lander

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

COOROY Landscape Supplies is staging an open day on Saturday, promising family fun and inspirational ideas for the home and garden.

Owners Siona and James Howard planned the open day to mark their first 12 months of "delivering the earth” since taking over the long-standing Cooroy landscape supply business from the local Bonnell Brothers in August last year.

As well as giving the Mary River Rd premises a massive makeover, the couple have endeared themselves to new and existing customers with their expertise and "can do” attitude.

"The business was first established by the Bonnell family in 1932 so there's a very long history within Cooroy and the wider community,” Mrs Howard said.

"We value that history and see this as a great way to showcase the changes to the business and bring the Cooroy community together for a morning of informative fun.

"The open day is a chance for us to say thanks to all the locals who have supported us during our first 12 months in business.

"We're really thrilled to have Cath Manuel of Soil to Supper fame at our open day.

"Cath's become well known for her Soil to Supper workshops which provide simple techniques, information and inspiring ideas to grow healthy gardens, enjoy seasonal harvesting and creative ideas for healthy meals.”

The fun gets under way at 8am with free gardening and landscaping demonstrations.

Sean Morrow from One Earth Landscaping will create an impressive pond feature and a local stone mason will build a stone mail box from scratch.

Don't miss the chainsaw carving demonstration by local artist Shane Christensen and general displays by other local businesses.

Pomona-Cooroy Lions Club will provide a sausage sizzle and drinks and the wood-fire pizzas are sure to be a crowd pleaser.

Novelties for the kids include a free jumping castle, pony petting and Clancy the jellybean train.

The company is based at 50 Mary River Rd, Cooroy.

Phone 54476229 or get the latest updates on the Open Day by checking out the Cooroy Landscape Supplies Facebook page.

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Authorities 'blind' to the bat problem

Authorities 'blind' to the bat problem

Robyn Richards says an area near her home is infested with flying foxes but continues to fly under the radar while authorities focus on Wallace Park.

Development approvals challenge the critics

Noosa planning approvals are forging ahead.

Council approves 99% of development applications

QR to answer Pomona's crossing questions

Pesestrian crossing the railway line in Pomona is to be closed down.

Public session held Saturday to discuss future of railway crossing

Education in a roundabout way

Council has launched its How to Use a Roundabout campaign to help drivers navigate Noosa's 100-plus roundabouts.

Noosa Council wants to educate roundabout users

Local Partners

10 years since Noosa's big stand against amalgamation

10 years ago thousands of fired-up Noosa residents descended on Brisbane chanting "two, four, six, eight, we will not amalgamate!”

Bubbly Sharon 'was truly an angel'

Sharon Cuthbert is being remembered as a kind, and loving woman after her tragic death.

Noosa is mourning the loss of bright, bubbly mother Sharon Cuthbert

New York Slice has best news for Toowoomba

New York Slice is coming to Toowoomba.

It's one of the most popular pizza franchises in the state

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Marco turns up the heat in new reality show

Aussie and international celebrities are bravely stepping into Hell’s Kitchen with chef Marco Pierre White.

The Good Wife spin-off courting all new dramas

Rose Leslie stars as Maia Rindell in the TV series The Good Fight.

THE Good Fight has compelling stars - including GoT's Rose Leslie.

What's on the big screen this week

Kumail Nanjiani in a scene from the movie The Big Sick.

A COMEDIAN dramatises his real-life romance and Charlize kicks butt.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Big Sick is refreshingly original

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Kumail Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan in a scene from the movie The Big Sick. Supplied by Roadshow Films.

IF YOU'RE going to see one rom com this year, make it this one.

MOVIE REVIEW: Atomic Blonde is a visually appealing mess

Charlize Theron in a scene from the movie Atomic Blonde.

Charlize Theron is killer but the plot is a filler.

Sam Armytage: Alan Jones a 'troublemaker' after booze quip

Samantha Armytage, left, was discussing how much alcohol the Queen consumed when Alan Jones then threw it back at Armytage, alluding that the Sunrise host drinks more than that. Pictures: Sam Ruttyn and David Swift

“Honestly, Sam, you started with the gin..."

Mining giant Adani wins court costs over coal terminal case

A group battling a mining firm has had another court setback after saying the coal project threatened the Great Barrier Reef.

Second setback for community group struggling with Adani

Wurtulla Beachside Dreams Come True!

10 Bilyara Court, Wurtulla 4575

House 4 2 2 Auction on site...

10 Bilyara Court Wurtulla is just solid as a rock and it is not often that a solid two level double brick home becomes available in Wurtulla. Featuring 4 bedrooms...

Buderim Village Lifestyle with Private, Sunny Courtyard

2/40 Lindsay Road, Buderim 4556

Unit 3 2 1 $460,000

Fabulous, sun-filled garden courtyard with lush green landscaping that makes this covered outdoor area a centrepiece attraction of this three bedroom villa. In...

Big Family? Active Kids? Want Space? We Have the Home for You!

11 Shiraz Court, Buderim 4556

House 7 3 2 $699,000

Sitting high on the hill at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac rests this spacious family home, complete with 7 bedrooms, optional dual occupancy and a generous 1,146...

Refurbisher with Superb Views and Location

7 St. Martins Terrace, Buderim 4556

House 3 2 2 Auction on site...

A little TLC is needed to restore this stunning architecturally designed home to its former glory. It enjoys panoramic views across the Sunshine Coast from a quiet...

STYLISH TERRACE HOME ON 10 ACRES WITH VALLEY and MOUNTAIN VIEWS!!! THIS IS MODERN COUNTRY LIVING ON THE SUNSHINE COAST!!!

139 PERWILLOWEN ROAD, Burnside 4560

House 3 2 2 $749,000

At just over 2 years young and perched high on the property this lovely home has been masterfully built to capture the gorgeous valley views and the Blackall...

40 Acres Land Banking Opportunity In Caloundra South Growth Corridor

469 Old Caloundra Road, Glenview 4553

3 1 $699,000

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market 469 Old Caloundra Road, Glenview. Rare Opportunity to secure 40 Acres of land in Caloundra South growth...

Quiet Resort Living Beachside

36/8 Lyon Street, Dicky Beach 4551

Unit 2 1 1 Auction onsite...

Auction Location: On site. Opportunity is knocking at this hot location with the option of buying this unit and/or unit 37. Whether you’re looking to downsize...

Opportunity Knocks at this Hot Location

37/8 Lyon Street, Dicky Beach 4551

Unit 3 1 1 Auction onsite...

Opportunity is knocking at this hot location with the option of buying this unit and/or Unit 36. Whether you are looking to downsize, secure an investment...

A Dream Setting For Your Dream Home

79 and 83 Sawreys Road, Mons 4556

Residential Land A rare opportunity now exists, to secure either of these exclusive one ... 79 - $375,000 and...

A rare opportunity now exists, to secure either of these exclusive one off properties as further subdivision in this sought-after area is no longer available. 83...

Value For Money In Popular Mooloolaba

4/14-16 River Esplanade, Mooloolaba 4557

Unit 2 1 $299,000

Everyone's heard of the iconic holiday destination "Mooloolaba", now this is your chance to own your own slice of paradise with this two bedroom entry level unit...

Major reveal on future of Coast's new $430m city centre

No Caption

Key buildings and international interest set to be revealed

Open for inspection homes Aug 3 - 9

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Rare investment/development property on Sunshine Coast

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0119.JPG

Stand-alone freehold property in Maroochydore 'eat street' precinct

Coast house so unique 'it's impossible to value'

The entrance to 312 Teewah Beach Rd. Picture: Dowling Neyland/SuppliedSource:Supplied

Australia’s most unique house ‘impossible to value’

Proximity, privacy and style

Designer waterfront house in select Noosa location

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!