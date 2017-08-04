Cooroy Landscaper's Open Day

COME ON DOWN: James and Siona Howard invite everyone to their open day.

COOROY Landscape Supplies is staging an open day on Saturday, promising family fun and inspirational ideas for the home and garden.

Owners Siona and James Howard planned the open day to mark their first 12 months of "delivering the earth” since taking over the long-standing Cooroy landscape supply business from the local Bonnell Brothers in August last year.

As well as giving the Mary River Rd premises a massive makeover, the couple have endeared themselves to new and existing customers with their expertise and "can do” attitude.

"The business was first established by the Bonnell family in 1932 so there's a very long history within Cooroy and the wider community,” Mrs Howard said.

"We value that history and see this as a great way to showcase the changes to the business and bring the Cooroy community together for a morning of informative fun.

"The open day is a chance for us to say thanks to all the locals who have supported us during our first 12 months in business.

"We're really thrilled to have Cath Manuel of Soil to Supper fame at our open day.

"Cath's become well known for her Soil to Supper workshops which provide simple techniques, information and inspiring ideas to grow healthy gardens, enjoy seasonal harvesting and creative ideas for healthy meals.”

The fun gets under way at 8am with free gardening and landscaping demonstrations.

Sean Morrow from One Earth Landscaping will create an impressive pond feature and a local stone mason will build a stone mail box from scratch.

Don't miss the chainsaw carving demonstration by local artist Shane Christensen and general displays by other local businesses.

Pomona-Cooroy Lions Club will provide a sausage sizzle and drinks and the wood-fire pizzas are sure to be a crowd pleaser.

Novelties for the kids include a free jumping castle, pony petting and Clancy the jellybean train.

The company is based at 50 Mary River Rd, Cooroy.

Phone 54476229 or get the latest updates on the Open Day by checking out the Cooroy Landscape Supplies Facebook page.