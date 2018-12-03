Cooroy lays it on at Christmas

MERRY AND BRIGHT: The tree lights up at Christmas in Cooroy on Friday night.

"IT WAS another great event that Cooroy managed to pull off.”

Christmas in Cooroy organiser Danielle Taylor summarised last weekend's huge audience to reflect on the small country town's ability to put on a show and draw the crowds.

An estimated 15,000-plus attended just the Saturday afternoon and evening part of Christmas in Cooroy, not counting the numbers who turned up on Friday night to witness the lighting of the Christmas tree on the Maple/Emerald St roundabout.

"Standing at the (currently closed) bridge on Maple Street and looking up the road on Saturday, it was full of people as far as you could see,” Ms Taylor said.

"It was amazing; more than 15,000 people yet it still had that country town feel,” she said.

Saturday's street parade featured three new participants: vintage cars, a foam party, and the Santa Stroll, which replaced the previous year's Santa Race, and which offered adults and kids an opportunity to take part in the parade - and give to charity at the same time.

"People love to be in the parade,” Ms Taylor said.

"But they have to be in a group or create a float.

"And we couldn't have both adults and kids in the Santa Race.

"So the Santa Stroll is a way to be involved as well as their kids - and raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation at the same time.”

Ms Taylor said she was surprised how many people were there on the Friday night "considering the Hastings Street tree was also being lit up that night”.

"And considering that it was so hot - if it's not heat, it's storms - it was amazing how many people came out,” she said.

"We also started the music before the fireworks this year, so more people stayed around for the (Saturday) evening.