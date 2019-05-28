Cooroy learns how to create a gripping family legacy

EVERY family has one - a history - that is, possibly complete with some ripping yarns and great characters.

There may even be some grizzly or racy skeletons in the closet just ready to turn into a page-turner.

The Cooroy Noosa Genealogical and Historical Research Group is posing the question to budding authors: how many times has someone said to you "you should write a book about your family?”

They have help on hand to get you started on Monday, June 3, starting at 9am in the Heritage Centre, 17 Maple St, Cooroy.

Jim Parsons will be conducting a full-day creative writing workshop.

The self-published author is a well-recognised tutor who spent 12 years as a head teacher in the Tafe system.

He has authored three novels and has operated an online writing course for 12 years, including Aunt Harriet's Legacy.

In 1897, Sarah, a disillusioned missionary in Sierra Leone, feels compelled to write the story of her turbulent life, her remarkable family in colonial Sydney and the mysteries in her Aunt Harriet's past.

This is a rich story of death and deceit that spans three continents. The powerful influence of Sarah Lydgate's charismatic aunt has dominated the course of her life and shaped her choices - even of a husband.

When proudly English Aunt Harriet, ever scornful of the "convict taint”, returns to London, the young Sarah is left confused, uncertain of her own identity.

She is the granddaughter of the irascible Bartholomew Stokes, a wealthy brewer who is proud of his convict origins.

Sarah is anchored to the colonial world of gold rushes, Cobb and Co, bark huts and bush rangers but yearns for escape and reunion with Aunt Harriet and the tantalising refinements of London.

Mr Parsons has her deliver self-revelations and answers to family intrigues with cynical humour.

Places for his workshop are $55 and includes morning tea and a light lunch. Bring your favourite writing tools and any works in progress for the practical writing exercises.

Visit www.genealogy- noosa.org.au to book your seat.

For further information phone 3129 0356.